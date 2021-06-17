Mizoram Gets An Olympian After 25 years, Lalremsiami Named In Indian Women’s Hockey Squad

-By Daldia Ezrela Fanai

Hockey star Lalremsiami will become the 1st female Olympian from Mizoram as she is set to make her debut in the upcoming Tokyo Olymics starting from July 23. She is one of the eight debutants selected in the 16 member women hockey squad of India. The other seven debutants are Gurjit Kaur, Udita, Nisha, , Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi, and Salima Tete.

Lalremsiami is also the first women hockey player from India to have won the prestigious FIH Rising Star of the Year.

Mizoram State Sports Minister Robert Romawia Royte applauded Lalremsiami for being the first Mizo to play in the Olympics after 25 years. The Sports minister conveyed his best wishes to Lalremsiami, saying that the whole state shall be looking forward to her winning an Olympic medal for the Nation.

Indian Women Hockey Squad For Tokyo Olympics

GOALKEEPERS: Savita

FORWARDS: Rani, Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Vandana, Katariya, Sharmila, Devi.

MIDFIELDERS: Nisha, Neha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Nanjot Kaur, Salima Tete.

DEFENDERS: Deep Grace Ekka, Nikki Pradhan, Gurjit Kaur, Udita.