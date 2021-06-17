Rajnath Singh Dedicates 12 Roads Built By BRO To The Nation

Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh, who is on a two-day visit to Assam, dedicated 12 roads built by BRO in Northern & Eastern border areas to the nation on June 17.

At an event organised in the Lakhimpur district of Assam, Singh e-inaugurated a 20-km-long double lane Kimin-Potin road, along with nine other roads in Arunachal Pradesh and one each in the Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir.

The roads have been constructed under ‘Arunank’, ‘Vartak’, ‘Brahmank’, ‘Udayak’, ‘Himank’ and ‘Sampark’ projects of BRO.

“The roads will play an important role in national security & development of North-East region,” Singh said after the inauguration.

Apart from Singh, others who attended that inauguration included Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, union sports minister Kiren Rijiju and Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat.

DoNER Minister Dr Jitendra Singh was among the dignitaries who attended the event virtually.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajnath Singh lauded BRO for its contribution to infrastructure development of remote border areas of the country, especially amid the COVID-19 restrictions.

He said the roads inaugurated today hold strategic and socio-economic importance as they will play an important role in strengthening national security as well as promoting the development of the northeast.

“These roads will be helpful in fulfilling the needs of our Armed Forces and transporting necessities like medicines and ration to remote areas,” he said.

The Raksha Mantri added that these road projects are part of the ‘Act East’.