Sikkim Assembly Passes Bill For Mandatory Registration Of Migrant Workers

— By NET Web Desk

The Sikkim Labour (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Bill, 2021, seeking mandatory registration of the workers arriving in Sikkim as private labourers, was passed in the state Legislative Assembly on June 16.

According to a Sikkim Express report, the legislation will help check the background of the workers coming in. This will help to filter criminal elements entering the state in the guise of workers as background checks will include scanning for criminal records & legal disputes.

Jacob Khaling, Sikkim Revolutionary Front spokesperson informed that this database will keep a record of the workers and their forerunners for the safety of locals.

“Many people are coming to work in Sikkim as labourers, masons, pharma workers, etc. There was no law to keep a record of such workers,” said Khaling in a press meet.

These workers will get an Identification (ID) Card from the state government which requires renewal after every 6 months.Private firms can bring workers from outside the state, but a comprehensive database will be maintained by the state government.

This record will help to bring transparency in manpower management and help mitigate criminal activities in the state.