World’s Third Largest Diamond Found In Botswana

On June 1, the Debswana diamond firm, Botswana unearthed a 1,098-carat stone. With this discovery, the Botswana stone has become the world’s third-largest diamond after the 3,106-carat Cullinan found in South Africa in 1905, and the 1,109-carat Lesedi La Rona unearthed by Lucara diamonds of Botswana in 2015. Yet-to-be-named, this stone is 73mm long, 52mm wide, and 27mm thick.

The gem was presented to President Mokgweetsi Masisi on Wednesday, June 16 by Lynette Armstrong, Debswana Managing Director. “This is the largest diamond to be recovered by Debswana in its history of over 50 years in operation,” Armstrong said

“From our preliminary analysis, it could be the world’s third-largest gem-quality stone. We are yet to decide on whether to sell it through the De Beers channel or the state-owned Okavango Diamond Company,” Armstrong added.

The pandemic has severely impacted both the production and demand of diamonds in the world markets. According to a Reuters report, the production at Debswana fell 29% in 2020 to 16.6 million carats while sales fell 30 percent to $2.1 billion, with the pandemic strike.

Botswana is Africa’s leading diamond producer. And this discovery brings a fresh lease of hope when the COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected the country’s diamond sales in 2020.