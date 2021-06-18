Arunachal Pradesh: Army Doctors Perform Critical Surgery, Save Mother And Child

-Zangmu Dingla, NET Correspondent, Arunachal Pradesh

A team of Army doctors successfully performed a complex surgery, thereby saving the life of a mother and her infant at the Dahung Military Hospital, West Kameng district.

The Gajraj Corps asserted that the locals have expressed their gratitude for the timely assistance during the crisis hour.

“In the challenging times of COVID-19, the Indian Army doctors saved precious lives of a mother and her child by performing complex surgery at Dahung, Arunachal Pradesh. Locals expressed their gratitude for the timely assistance.” – tweeted by the Gajraj Corps.

Netizens praised the Army with immense estimation for its compassion and the responsibility it portrayed. Love was also bestowed on the mother and her newborn child.

Army doctors have rendered humanitarian services time and again, saving the lives of citizens.

During the second wave of COVID-19, Army base hospitals were unbarred for citizens with dedicated Covid management facilities.