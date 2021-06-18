COVID-19: Mizoram Government Employees Donate One-Day Salary To CM Relief-Fund

-Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Collective efforts and community participation has helped Mizoram to fight the COVID-19 pandemic with valour. Recently, the Federation of Mizoram Government Employees and Workers (FMGEW) donated their one-day salary to CM Relief Fund for the cause.

The FMGEW is the umbrella body of over 100 employees’ associations representing all government employees of Mizoram.

A total of 3 crores has already been contributed in the first phase. While a comprehensive plan is set to escalate the fund in the second phase.

On Thursday, June 17, the Committee on Utilization of Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for COVID-19 sanctioned Rs 1,55,98,000 to assist financial hardships faced by the citizens during the lockdown.

This amount is contributed to various districts of the state.

An amount of Rs. 89,78,000 is donated to Aizawl, Lunglei – Rs 12,00,000, Siaha, Lawngtlai and Champhai districts attain Rs 7,50,000 each.

A sum of Rs 5,00,000 each is sanctioned for Kolasib, Mamit, Serchhip, Saitual, Khawzawl and Hnahthial districts. Besides these, Rs. 50, 000 is sanctioned to support Sairang Dinthar locality of Aizawl, Rs 20,000 for Kar Lui village of Lawngtlai district and Rs. 1,00,000 for Champhai district YMA Sub-Headquarters.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga has also expressed his humble gratitude for the federation and the responsibility they portrayed.

“Gratitude to the Federation of Mizoram Government Employees & Workers who, without any compulsion have collectively decided to contribute their One Day Pay in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. I salute their exemplary decision and show of love for the state,” Zoramthanga tweeted