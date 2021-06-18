COVID-19: Tripura Vaccinated Over 53000 People In A Day

-Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 18, 2021: Breaking all records during the ongoing mass vaccination drive in Tripura, a total of 48,100 people were administered vaccination in a single day across the state in the 18 to 44 age group. However, a total of 53,074 people were vaccinated from all age groups.

North Tripura district on June 17 vaccinated a total of 17,847 people, of which 17,808 were from the 18 to 44 age group.

This was followed by South Tripura with 8,042, Sepahijala 7,808, Gomati 6,420, West Tripura 6,180, Dhalai 3,793, Khowai 2,200 and Unakoti 784.

Altogether 53,074 people were vaccinated and of the total vaccinated, 48,100 people from the age group above 18 years received the vaccine, 3,431 from above 45 years age group and 1,378 from above 60 years and above received the jab.

Meanwhile, daily infections and death have decreased in the state over the last 24 hours. However, the West Tripura district is still at the top of the list of infections even as the number of daily infections has declined slightly.

At the same time, increasing the rate of daily recovery has brought a lot of relief as it stands at 4.22 per cent, and the death counts have surged at 634 so far.

In the last 24 hours, 11,528 samples have been tested in Tripura. Coronary infections were found in the bodies of 487 people.

The daily infection rate has decreased to 4.22 percent. Meanwhile, the deaths of three more people in Tripura during the Corona period have raised concerns