ICC Announces Broadcast And Live Streaming Details For WTC Final

Cricket fans across the world are excited to watch the two of the best Test teams lock horns against each other in this high-voltage match. If you are wondering as to where you can watch this summit clash, then leave aside all your worries as we bring you every broadcasting detail

The final of the inaugural World Test Championship will be played at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton from June 18 to June 22 between India and New Zealand.

While New Zealand played two Test matches against England before the WTC final, the Indians, on the other hand, only had the opportunity to warm themselves up through an intra-squad game.

According to a few “experts”, the Kiwis are fresh after a 1-0 win over hosts England and this gives them an “added advantage” over Virat Kohli and his men.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) have announced the broadcast and digital distribution plans and accordingly, the coverage will provide global cricket fans with wide-ranging access to the match on television, digital and radio.

Star Sports will broadcast the match in five languages in India- Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Moreover, Indian fans will also be able to watch video clips on Facebook.

The ICC has also agreed on deals with Sky Sports in New Zealand, Fox Sports in Australia, Supersport in Sub-Saharan Africa, and Sky Sports in the UK to maximise reach.

In the US, fans have an array of options as they can watch the match via Hotstar, ESPN+ and Willow TV.

Fans can also register to watch the match for free on the website www.icc.tv or download the app in the App Store and Google Play store.

This service will be available in all territories where the ICC does not have a broadcast partner for this event.