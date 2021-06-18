Northeast Athletes Who Sealed Tokyo Olympics Berths

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games are scheduled to take place in Tokyo between July 23 and August 8. The Paralympic Games are scheduled from August 24 to September 5.

On Friday, June 18, Hockey India announced the men’s hockey squad for the Tokyo Olympics. The 16-member squad team has as many as 5 midfielders. Among them, Nilakanta Sharma – the midfielder from Imphal East district, Manipur, will also be seen in the team, representing the nation.

Hockey India on Thursday, June 17, announced a 16-member Indian women’s hockey squad for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

This will be the Indian Women Hockey team’s third appearance at the Olympic Games and their second consecutive outing with previous appearances coming in 1980 and 2016.

This National Team also includes two Northeastern athletes. Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam – the midfielder is a veteran player from Manipur. Sushila had earlier represented India in Rio 2016.

Lalremsiami – the forward from Mizoram is an Olympic debutant drag-flicker. She had been a member of a team that led India to a 2018 Youth Olympic Games silver medal at Buenos Aires, Argentina thereby making up the youth brigade.

Tarundeep Rai, an archer from Namchi, Sikkim has earned a spot for Tokyo Olympics. The archer has already represented the country at two Olympic Games – Athens 2004 and London 2012. But missed Beijing 2008 due to a nagging shoulder injury.

Tarundeep is the cousin of Bhaiching Bhutia.

Mary Kom, the boxer under the 51-kg category from Manipur. She has now become the benchmark for women’s boxing in the country.

Lovlina Borgohain under the 69-kg category from Assam, and a two-time World Championships bronze medallist, is all set to represent the country at Olympics in Tokyo.

The Indian Contingent has seen a tremendous rise in the past three Olympic editions, with Northeastern athletes securing their berths.

Japan has reportedly asked Governments to reduce the size of their delegations to attend the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.