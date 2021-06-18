Tripura: Youth Sketches Sonu Sood On Feather, Actor Responds With Love Emoticon

-Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Bipul Biswas is a 21-year-old Bio-Science student of Iswar Chandra Vidyasagar College, Tripura, who is an artist by passion and he recently seems to have brushed the right strokes, which eventually handed him a word of appreciation from Bollywood actor Sonu Sood.

Biswas drew a sketch of the Dabangg actor and posted it on which Instagram account, which was loved by Sood himself.

“I was sitting ideally when I saw feather of a white pigeon lying on the floor. As I had nothing much to do, so I sketched Sonu Sood on the feather and posted it on my Instagram account,” Biswas said while speaking to this correspondent.

“I used several hashtags like #sonusood, #sonusood_a_real_hero, #sonusoodfans, etc, and within an hour the photo went viral and the actor himself replied with a ‘love’ emoji,” Biswas further added.

This, as Biswas said, was “surreal” and he immediately replied back to the actor saying, “@sonu_sood You are not human, you are God, I can’t believe my eyes.”

“It is unreal, I still can’t believe it that the actor, who has done so much for the stranded people during the COVID-19 lockdown, replied to my post,” he further said.

Being an avid art lover, Bipul has also sketched several Indian stalwarts like Mahatma Gandhi and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

He has also painted a portrait of Rabindranath Tagore.