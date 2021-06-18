UEFA asks Euro teams to stop removing sponsor bottles

Recently, the bottle removing stunt during press meets, a trend commenced by Christiano Ronaldo – the Portuguese player and Juventus forward has created a hype among netizens.

After removing the bottles from the table and placing them out of sight, the 36-yr-old held the water bottle, asserting “Drink water”.

This act of the Portuguese star has dropped Coca-Cola’s market value shares by AU$4 billion.

This escalated a tide, seriously worrying the Euro sponsors now. This stunt was followed by Paul Pogba – the French soccer player who similarly removed the Heineken bottle, the official beer partner of the Euros.

This act of Pogba went viral on the social media platforms, within just less than 24 hours. While, this act is believed to be the consequence of his Islamic faith.

Italy’s Manuel Locatelli has become the latest to snub the beverage at a Euro news conference.

Since then, such stunts have been of major concern for the sponsors.

Reacting to this trend, UEFA has now asked to stop removing the strategically placed sponsor drinks from the table and placing them out of sight from the cameras.

Euro 2020 tournament director Martin Kallen said UEFA has discussed with the teams regarding this issue.

“It is important because the revenues of the sponsors are important for the tournament and for European football,” Kallen said in a briefing.