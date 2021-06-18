Uttar Pradesh: Boatman Rescues Newborn Girl Dumped In A Wooden Box In Ganga

Gullu Chaudhary, a boatman in Uttar Pradesh, is being hailed as a super-hero after he rescued a 21-day-old baby girl from an abandoned wooden box on the banks of river Ganga recently.

Gullu was among several locals who heard the frantic cries of the baby- who was magically found alive inside the box.

The interior of the box was lined with red cloth, decorated with images of Hindu deities and incense sticks.

The box had a birth horoscope card mentioning the time and date of the baby’s birth, and the name Ganga was written on it.

According to an India Today report, the baby was immediately shifted to a district hospital for all medical care after she was rescued from the box.

The infant will go through all medical examinations required.

Although police remained silent on the adoption of the baby, Gullu Chaudhary believes the newborn girl to be a sacred offering by the Goddess Ganga and wants to take all responsibilities for her upbringing.

Uttar Pradesh CM, Yogi Adityanath took to Twitter and appreciated the compassion portrayed by Gullu.

“As a token of gratitude, he will be benefitted from all eligible government schemes. The UP government will make arrangements for the upbringing of the child,” the CM tweeted.