Argentina Beats Uruguay 1-0, Registers Their First Copa America Win

– By NET Web Desk

Argentina registered their first win in Copa America after beating Uruguay by 1-0 at Estádio Nacional de Brasília. Lionel Messi’s remarkable cross and Guido Rodriguez’s header in the 13th minute became the lone goal of the game, securing a victory for Argentina.

Uruguay on the other hand failed to net a single shot despite having the bulk of the ball possession

With four points from two games, Argentina now leads the table. On Monday, Argentina faces Paraguay while Uruguay kicks off with Chile.