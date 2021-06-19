Assam: Man Held For Raping Minor Niece In Nagaon

-By NET Web Desk

A man was arrested in the Nagaon district of Assam for “raping” his 11-year-old niece.

The minor girl was allegedly raped by her maternal uncle when her parents were away from home.

The accused, however, initially told the parents that the girl was molested by another person.

The victim, however, later told her mother that it was her uncle who had committed the act.

Police later arrested the accused on June 17 based on a complaint filed by the girl’s mother.

For maintaining the confidentiality of the victim and the family, the police have not revealed the identity of the accused.