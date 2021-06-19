Black Fungus: Centre allocates 150 vials of Amphotericin B for Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

The central government has allocated 150 vials of Liposomal Amphotericin B drug for the state which would be used for the treatment of Mucormycosis commonly called ‘Black Fungus’.

The information was made public in a press communiqué issued by the Press Information Bureau. The 150 vials were allocated for Tripurafrom from May 11 to June 17 last.

During the second wave of the COVID in the state, one patient was identified with Mucormycosis which is commonly known as ‘Black Fungus’.

On June 16, active cases of Mucormycosis in India was 27,142. The central govt. informed that India is prepared to fight Black Fungus as there is sufficient availability of Amphotericin B drug and other medications required to treat patients of Mucormycosis.

Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilizers said that India has increased domestic production remarkably by more than fivefold. Domestic production of Liposomal Amphotericin B was just 62,000 vials in April 2021 and now it is expected to cross 3.75 lakh vials in June this year.

Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers has allocated a total 7, 28,045 vials of Liposomal Amphotericin B to all the states and Central institutions till June 17.

Amphotericin B drug is used for the treatment of Mucormycosis, commonly known as Black Fungus.