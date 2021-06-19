Budapest Witnessed No Winner, Hungary Holds France To 1-1 Draw

-By NET Web Desk

Ferenc Puskas Stadium, Budapest witnessed no winner, as both Hungary and France scored 1-1.

The scoreline at Halftime read 1-0 in favour of Hungary as Attila Fiola gave the hosts a dream lead. However, France’s Antoine Griezmann scored the equaliser in the 66th minute.

With the draw, France is at four points provisionally topping the group until Portugal, who won their first game, play Germany on Saturday

On Wednesday, Hungary faces Germany in Munich while Portugal and France will face off in Budapest.