CM N. Biren Singh Confirms The Existence Of The Delta Variant In Manipur

-By NET Web Desk

On Friday, June 18, Manipur CM N. Biren Singh during the official launch of AYUSH-64 : a polyherbal formulation announced that 18 new cases of highly transmissible ‘Delta variant’ have been detected in the state.

A total of 20 samples from Manipur were sent to a laboratory at Hyderabad for examination, out of which 18 were confirmed to have contracted Delta variant.

“Confirmed cases of Delta variant of Covid-19 found in Manipur! During an examination of 20 samples from Manipur in a lab in Hyderabad, 18 were found to be of Delta variant. More samples are being examined now. Requesting everyone to follow SoP laid down by the Govt.” – tweeted by CM N. Biren Singh.

An alarming variant of global concern, CM said Delta variant had been a major cause of the rapid spread of COVID in the state.

He asserted the significance of AYUSH-64 tablets to treat asymptomatic COVID-19 patients and those with mild and moderate symptoms.

Singh said that additional medicines would be provided to treat the home isolated patients.

Besides, home isolated patients would also be provided 20-triple layer masks each, and hand sanitizers with additional medicines.

According to The Sangai Express report, CM urged the public to be extra careful and follow COVID Appropriate Behaviours and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Government from time to time to prevent infection from the variant.

‘Delta’ is the WHO’s name, under its new labeling system, for the variant previously known as B.1.617.2 – this variant is termed by World Health Organization (WHO) as “a variant of global concern”.

“The delta Covid variant, first detected in India, has now spread to more than 80 countries and it continues to mutate as it spreads across the globe.” – informed by WHO officials.