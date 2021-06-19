COVID-19: Third Wave Inevitable, Says AIIMS Chief Dr Randeep Guleria

AIIMS chief Dr Randeep Guleria has said that the third wave of COVID-19 in India is inevitable and the country could encounter this in the next 6-8 weeks.

“The country’s main challenge is vaccinating a huge population and the increase in dose gaps for Covishield may not be a bad approach to provide protection to cover more people,” he said during an interview with NDTV.

He further said that India needs to develop a new frontier in its fight against COVID-19 to further study the mutation of the virus.

Speaking further the AIIMS chief further said that as the nation is gradually unlocking, one can witness that there has been a lack of COVID-19-appropriate behaviour.

He added by saying that the Indians have failed to learn from what happened between the first and the second wave.

“Again crowds are building up… people are gathering. It will take some time for the number of cases to start rising at the national level,” he further told NDTV.