Defence Minister’s Tweet Placing Kimin In Assam Allegedly For ‘Strategic Reasons’ Anger Many, BRO Shifts Blame To The ‘Highest Level’

Uproar over Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s tweet on Kimin is refusing to die down. His tweet on the e-inauguration ceremony at Kimin, explicitly placing it in Assam instead of Arunachal Pradesh has caused ripples at the highest levels.

The tweet read, “Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh at the inaugural ceremony of border road organization. The programme was held in Assam.”

The same information was in the press brief that was sent out to the various media outlets through the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

“At an event organised in Lakhimpur district of Assam, the Raksha Mantri e-inaugurated a 20-km long double lane Kimin-Potin road,” the press released said.

This has naturally angered many, especially in Arunachal. The Arunachal Times have shared visuals of All Kimin Youth Welfare Association staging protest “against the BRO outside the BRTF office at Kimin”.

As per the latest update, the tweet has been deleted but the press release is still up on the PIB website.

Border Roads Organisation on 17th June had organised an e-inaguration ceremony at ITBP headquarters in Kimin, Arunachal Pradesh. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the roads in presence of Chief Ministers of both Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, and other dignitaries.

Allegedly the security arrangement of the programme was tried to be overseen by the Assam Police. However the top officials came in and intervened.

Pictures of ITBP Kimin HQ signboards and others in the vicinity with Arunachal Pradesh covered with white stickers is making rounds. Reportedly it irked many in the administration and the police. The top officials of the Arunachal Police rushed to Kimin before the Defence Minister landed and spoke with ITBP about the insensitive gesture.

Sources claim that the issue was also discussed between Arunachal CM Pema Khandu & his counterpart from Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma. Both of them were present in the occasion. However whole affair was swept below the rug before anyone could notice.

However the deleted tweet from the Office of the Defence Minister has put the spotlight back on.

The omission was blamed on the BRO which it has categorically denied. Reportedly it was done due to strategic reasons which was decided at the highest levels.