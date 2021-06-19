Major Reshuffle Of Modi Cabinet On The Cards, Big Names To Be Inducted

From Varun Gandhi to Jyotiraditya Scindia, the union cabinet will soon have several new faces and the countdown to their induction has already begun.

This cabinet reshuffle has necessitated after the demise of cabinet ministers Lok Janshakti Party founder Ram Vilas Paswan and BJP’s Suresh Angadi. Their death left their cabinet positions vacant.

Moreover, two ministerial posts vacated by representatives of Shiromani Akali Dal and Shiv Sena after they exited the National Democratic Alliance also need to be filled.

It may be mentioned here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently held two meetings with BJP’s top brass and two separate groups of Ministers within four days.

Political pundits feel that these meetings are indications that the countdown to the long-awaited Union Cabinet reshuffle has begun.

This will be the first Cabinet reshuffle in the second innings of the Modi government that began on May 30, 2019.

Leaders who are in the foray to be a part of the cabinet include Jyotiraditya Scindia, Dinesh Trivedi, Bhupender Yadav, Ashwini Baishnab, Varun Gandhi, and Jamyang Tsering Namgyal.

The second Modi government took an oath on May 30, 2019, and it has 57 ministers (24 Cabinet Ministers, 9 Ministers of State (Independent Charge) and 24 Ministers of State), 12 more than the first Modi government.