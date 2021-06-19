Mizoram: Refugees Take Shelter In India As Conflict Ensues In Myanmar

-By Ezrela Daldia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

On the morning of June 10, 2021, residents of Mizoram’s Tuipuiral village cluster along the Indo-Myanmar border heard another burst of gunshots across the border. A fresh gunfight had erupted between the Myanmar army and the Chin Defense Forces. For the villagers on the Indian side of the border, it meant another batch of refugees from Myanmar, crossing over to Mizoram.

Since the Junta has taken control over the govt., refugees have continued to stream in from Myanmar, especially in Mizoram and Manipur. According to UNHCR, the nodal agency of UN on refugees,15000 have crossed over to India between February 1 to June 15.

The villagers in Tuipuiral are trying their best to help these scared refugees. They are providing them with food and shelter. Organizations are pitching in wherever they can.

Among the Mizo organisations the Young Mizo Association(YMA) of the Tuipuiral cluster is taking an active role in providing help to these fearful residents of the neighbouring Chin state of Myanmar.

Lalramliana, Village Council President of Farkawn village told Northeast Today that over 280 people have camped on the banks of the River Tiau and have been provided Silpaulin by Tuipuiral YMA to protect them from the monsoon rains.

While helping these hapless refugees they are following Covid protocols as well. Lalramliana added, “As the Covid pandemic is on the rise and many people from Chin state have also tested positive, we selected only 183 people- pregnant women, children and people above 80 years- and have given them a temporary shelter at a school on the outskirts of our village. We are conducting a RAgT test with whatever limited sources we have”

The same scenario can be witnessed in the neighbouring villages. Chawngtui is temporarily sheltering 148 Myanmar IDPs, and Vaphai has 96, Thekte 35 while Khawbung village has 68. All these people have taken temporary shelter after the fresh exchange of fire.

Challianngura, Secretary of Tuipuiral Group YMA said that their area hosted 1500 Myanmar nationals since the beginning of the coup. After the situation calmed, 500 have returned.

He further stated that though the MHA has not given refugee status to these Myanmar nationals, the various YMA branches within Tuipuiral YMA felt that it is their moral duty to provide temporary shelter to these displaced souls.

Speaking Northeast Today on YMA’s role, he said, “We are making a temporary shelter out of bamboo and tin roof to accommodate 100 people on the outskirts of Zawlsei village. Here, we will accommodate all people from Farkawn, Vaphai, and Chawngtui after they have cleared their RAgT test.”

According to a letter sent to Central YMA by B. Challianngura- there are 1442 Myanmar nationals (they have arrived before the recent shooting) scattered across various villages with 284 residing in villages, bringing the total to 1742.

Currently there are more than eight hundred refugees in and around Tuipuiral staring helplessly at an uncertain future.