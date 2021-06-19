Nagaland: Naga Organisations Accused Of Demanding Covid Funds in Zunheboto

-By NET Web Desk

As the fight against Covid-19 gets protracted alleged monetary demands have been made from the COVID funds of the medical department of Zunheboto district by certain members of Naga National Organisations.

However, three Naga Political Groups (NPGs)- NSCN(IM), NSCN(R) GPRN/NSCN issued statements on Friday denying their involvement that was also aired in the media as well.

Advisor of School Education, KT Sukhalu said that when the medical department is trying its best to fight the COVID19 by utilising the funds for the same in all sub-districts, some factions of the Naga National Organisations are trying to extort money from the department. He added that in such a situation when the world and state are trying their best to control the pandemic the factions should not resort to such demands. He also appealed to them to desist from such activities.

When the Superintendent of Police, Zunheboto, Uneil Kichu, IPS came to know about the demands he immediately initiated an inquiry into the whole matter. He informed that attempts were made to contact Deputy Chief Medical Officer over the phone but were unsuccessful.