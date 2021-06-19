Ready For Confrontation With US: Kim Jong Un

The North Korean government is ready for both dialogue and confrontation with the Biden administration, reported state media on June 18.

Quoting Kim Jong Un, it was reported that the North Korean government is ready for both dialogue and confrontation, but more for confrontation, with the USA government in the coming weeks.

As per media reports, Kim Jong Un is likely to push to strengthen his nuclear arsenal and increase pressure on Washington to give up what North Korea considers a hostile US policy.

Meanwhile, experts have also said that the North Korean leader is also prepared for talks to resume.

“During an ongoing ruling party meeting Thursday, Kim analysed in detail the policy tendencies of the U.S. under President Joe Biden and clarified unspecified steps to be taken in relations with Washington,” India Today reported on June 18 quoting the Korean Central News Agency.

“Kim stressed the need to get prepared for both dialogue and confrontation, especially to get fully prepared for confrontation in order to protect the dignity of our state and its interests for independent development and to reliably guarantee the peaceful environment and the security of our state,” the India Today report further added.

It may be mentioned here that Kim and former US President Donald Trump had held a series of summits to discuss Kim’s advancing nuclear arsenal in 2018-19

However, the negotiations fell apart after Trump rejected Kim’s calls for extensive sanctions relief in return for a partial surrender of his nuclear capability.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden’s administration has worked to formulate a new approach to North Korea’s nuclear programme that it describes as calibrated and practical.

Details of his North Korea policy haven’t been publicised, however, US officials have suggested that the US President would seek a middle ground between Trump’s direct meetings with Kim and former President Barack Obama’s strategic patience to curb Kim’s nuclear programme.