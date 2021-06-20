Manipur Man Sent To Police Custody For Making A Video Against Covid Vaccines

-By NET Web Desk

On 18 June, Friday, Chief Judicial Magistrate Imphal West sent Khoisnam to police custody for five days for allegedly uploading a video spreading misinformation on Covid-19 vaccines. The 41-year-old s accused of impairing the efforts of the Government and the Health Department to check COVID-19 spread.

A team of Imphal Police produced the accused before the court through video conference, booking him under different sections of IPC and section 3 of Pandemic Disease Act 1897

The video was uploaded on Facebook and Whatsapp to spread false information and mislead the public on Covid vaccination said the Investigating Officer. He also added that the video has made people lose faith in the ongoing vaccination drive and also has lowered the morale of the frontline workers.

Meanwhile, legal aid counsel submitted a prayer for rejecting the remand of the accused highlighting that the charges leveled against him are not that serious. The court remanded the accused to judicial custody till June 22 after examining all the facts and records placed. The court has also directed the IO of the case to get the accused examined after every 48 hours.