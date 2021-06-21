A Glimpse On Some Of The Bands Of Northeast

-By NET Web Desk

On the occasion of World Music Day let us have a look at some of the bands of Northeast India.

Tetseo Sisters

This group of four sisters singing in the Chokri dialect are trying to ion to revive the oral culture of the Chakhesang Tribe. They play the Tati, which is a single-stringed instrument, and Khrokhro, which bears resemblance to the tambourine.

Band of the month: Tetseo Sisters- Score Short Reads - Highonscore | The Score Magazine

 

 

Girish and the Chronicles 

Hailing from Sikkim this band was formed in 2009. It is led by Girish Pradhan who is a singer, songwriter, and composer.

Top of the rock brigade

 

 

The Vinyl Records Band

Based in New Delhi and Northeast it is an all-girl band formed in 2011.

The Fact That We Were All Rebels Brought Us Together Through Punk Music&quot; | A Chat With Indie Punk Rocker Girls From Delhi &amp; Arunachal - The Vinyl Records! - Roots &amp; Leisure

 

 

Alobo Naga and the Band

Originating in Dimapur, Nagaland, Alobo Naga, and the Band sings songs in multiple genres.

PAINTED DREAMS - ALOBO NAGA &amp; THE BAND (OFFICIAL VIDEO) - YouTube

 

 

Street Stories

Started in Shillong by two brothers in 2010, Street Stories is an electro-pop band. Pezo plays the guitar and croons vocals, and Riko handles bass they are, Matsram Sangma on drums.

May be an image of 3 people

 

 

Purple Act

A primarily folk band from Nagaland they have had collaborations with renowned artists like Rabbi Shergill, Rahul Ram of Indian Ocean, and the Grammy Award Winner John W Schlitt.

Dimapur fusion act Purple Fusion release debut album “Folk Reminiscence” -

(Image Courtesy- Rolling Stones)

 

Avora  Records

It is a jazz and pop band from Mizoram that was the winner of the Senheiser Top 50 2017.

Catching up with Pop/Rock Indie Band : Avora Records from Mizoram - Roots &amp; Leisure

 

 

Soulmate

This band from Shillong created history by being the only blues band ever to represent India on the international platform.

Music update: Shillong-based band Soulmate is all set to drop a new album

 

 

Trance Effect.

Formed in 2017 it is a band based in Dimapur. Known for their live performances they focus on issues of healing mental health and social issues.

Trance Effect- Reforming Indie Rock in Nagaland | MorungExpress | morungexpress.com

 

 Nightmares

A progressive rock band from Gangtok formed in 2011 they are inspired from bands like Dream Theater, Deep Purple

May be an image of 5 people, people playing musical instruments and people standing

 

Imphal Talkies & The Howlers

Formed in 2009 in Manipur they are a band who mostly work on the social and political issues.

Imphal Talkies and The Howlers - Wikipedia

 

Featherheads

A progressive/alternate rock band they sing in the dialect of the Tangkhul Nagas

Rhythm of Love: In conversation with Featherheads - Eastern Mirror

 

 

Sound From the Hills

A Mizo rock band of as many as nine members they amalgamate Mizo culture, local lore, and modern music.

