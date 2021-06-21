Bands Of Northeast: A Snapshot

-By NET Web Desk

On the occasion of World Music Day let us have a look at some of the bands of Northeast India.

Tetseo Sisters

This group of four sisters singing in the Chokri dialect are trying to to revive the oral culture of the Chakhesang Tribe. They play the Tati, which is a single-stringed instrument, and Khrokhro, which bears resemblance to the tambourine.

Girish and the Chronicles

Hailing from Sikkim this band was formed in 2009. It is led by Girish Pradhan who is a singer, songwriter, and composer.

The Vinyl Records Band

Based in New Delhi and Northeast it is an all-girl band formed in 2011.

Alobo Naga and the Band

Originating in Dimapur, Nagaland, Alobo Naga, and the Band sings songs in multiple genres.

Street Stories

Started in Shillong by two brothers in 2010, Street Stories is an electro-pop band. Pezo plays the guitar and croons vocals, and Riko handles bass they are, Matsram Sangma on drums.

Purple Act

A primarily folk band from Nagaland they have had collaborations with renowned artists like Rabbi Shergill, Rahul Ram of Indian Ocean, and the Grammy Award Winner John W Schlitt.

(Image Courtesy- Rolling Stones)

Avora Records

It is a jazz and pop band from Mizoram that was the winner of the Senheiser Top 50 2017.

Soulmate

This band from Shillong created history by being the only blues band ever to represent India on the international platform.

Trance Effect.

Formed in 2017 it is a band based in Dimapur. Known for their live performances they focus on issues of healing mental health and social issues.

Nightmares

A progressive rock band from Gangtok formed in 2011 they are inspired from bands like Dream Theater, Deep Purple

Imphal Talkies & The Howlers

Formed in 2009 in Manipur they are a band who mostly work on the social and political issues.

Featherheads

A progressive/alternate rock band they sing in the dialect of the Tangkhul Nagas. Their music is quite experimental yet enthralling.

Sound From the Hills

A Mizo rock band of as many as nine members they amalgamate Mizo culture, local lore, and modern music in their compositions.