BRO Should Apologise For Showing Kimin As A Part Of Assam: Tapir Gao

Officials of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) are responsible for the goof-up that showed Kimin ADC headquarters in Papum Pare district as ‘Bilgarh’ in Assam, said Eastern Arunachal MP Tapir Gao on June 20.

It may be mentioned here that during the inauguration of the Kimin-Potin road by Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh, the Kimin ADC headquarters was showed as a territory in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh’s name was covered with a white paste.

Gao said that the BRO officials responsible for the goof-up should be booked under the appropriate section of the law.

He further said that such an irresponsible act would only go on to create misunderstanding between Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

“The goof-up also misguided the Raksha Mantri,” Gao further said.

He also expressed his shock as to how could the “white paste episode unfold in the presence of our own state’s top leaders at the function”.

Gao also said that BRO should apologise to the people of Arunachal for such an insulting episode.

He also said that Arunachal P{radesh chief secretary should issue a clear statement on the entire incident.

Meanwhile, the All Kimin Youth Welfare Association has lodged an FIR with the Kimin police station against BRO official Pramod Kumar.

In a statement the BRO said that it was done because of strategic reasons, apparently to avoid any reaction from China over the Raksha Mantri’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh.