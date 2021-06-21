Chief Ministers Lead Yoga Day Celebrations in Northeast

By NET Web Desk

Northeast India also joined in the observance of 7th International Yoga Day as Chief Ministers of various states joined morning yoga sessions personally.

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu took part in a yoga session with Governor Brig Dr. B D Mishra (Retd). “Thanks to our ancestors for contributing the knowledge of #Yoga to the world and changing human life for the better. Took part in a Yoga session this morning with Hon’ble Governor Brig Dr. BD Mishra Ji (Retd) on the occasion of #InternationalDayOfYoga at Raj Bhawan.” Tweeted Khandu.

Assam CM, Himanta Biswa Sarma also participated in a yoga session with other MLAs and members of his cabinet at Gerukamukh NHPC campus. Ex MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi who had recently joined the BJP from Congress was also part of it. He expressed hope that the youth will take up yoga and keep away from drugs.

Sikkim Chief Minister, Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) also observed the occasion asking all to take it up for a healthy living.

My greetings to all on the occasion of #InternationalYogaDay2021

Similarly, Tripura CM, Biplab Kumar Deb stressing its importance in the time of Covid-19 performed yogasanas.

Meanwhile, Manipur Cm N Biren Singh was joined by boxer Sarita Devi and National BJP spokesperson along with other dignitaries for the International Day of Yoga session.

Meanwhile Chief Ministers from the other states of Northeast wish the public and urged them to take up yoga for heath and fitness.