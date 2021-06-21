COVID-19: Former Tripura CM Manik Sarkar Warns Of Third Wave

-Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar on June 20 warned the state government of the third wave of COVID-19 and suggested measures to tackle the situation.

Speaking with reporters in a blood donation camp organised by the CITU, DYFI, SFI at CITU state headquarters, Sarkar said that to keep people alive during the corona period, the state government should reduce unnecessary expenses and provide relief.

“Large sections of the people are suffering from a crisis due to lack of livelihood due to the closure of government development activities. Therefore, the state government should provide food to keep the people alive by reducing unnecessary expenses during this period,” Sarkar said.

Coming down sharply on the government, Sarkar also said that the law and order situation in the state is abysmal.

“There is no rule of law in the state and there is anarchy everywhere. Everything is left in the hands of the goon,” Sarkar added.

Sarkar also suggested that the government should decentralise the COVID-19 treatment and provide healthcare to people across the district and sub-division level.