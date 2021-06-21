Manipur Government Urged To Start Genome Sequencing Of COVID Patients

The People Task Force for COVID-19 (PTFC-19) has asked the Manipur government to start genome sequencing of COVID-19 patients to identify the variant of the virus present.

The recent detection of 18 cases of Delta Variant of COVID-19 had been a major cause of its spread in the state.

A “Highly Transmissible”, alarming variant of global concern – this has now clutched Manipur, thereby leading to the significance of genome sequencing.

A PTFC-19 press release urged to seek aid from countries, successfully carrying out the project.

The several strains prevailing now is an indication to commence its mutation in the future.

If this goes on, the state might face a tragedy, recording the highest spread of this pandemic, the release added.