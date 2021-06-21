Mizo Entrepreneurs Develop Mobile Apps For Mizoram Government

-Ezrela Daldia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

While the nation was undergoing lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a four-member team of Mizo entrepreneurs were busy developing mobile Apps that helped users to carry out their business with the government from the comfort of their homes.

The four-member team comprises of Zorempuia Chuauhang – Master in Computer Application from Jamia Millia Islamia; Francis Lalnunmawia – Master in Computer Application from Sikkim Manipal University; Gospel Ramdinmawia – B.E Computer Science and Engineering from Coimbatore Institute of Technology, Coimbatore; and Alan Lalhriatpuia – M.Tech from BITS Pilani.

They came together and established the Lailen Consulting Private Limited on September 20, 2018.

During the nationwide lockdown in 2020, the Lailen Consulting Private Limited developed several mobile Apps for free for the Mizoram government of Mizoram.

Some of the Apps they created were Curfew Pass, which allowed a user to ask for passes to the DC; Online Appointment System for Revenue Directorate and an App that allowed livestock farmers to ask the AH & Vety department for food and medicines.

They also took up projects with the State’s PWD for Apps like the PWD Asset Tracking System and PWD Contact-less Attendance System.

They also developed an App for the Mizoram Youth Commission called Hna Inpui– a job portal where people looking for jobs and people hiring register. Currently, this App has over 10, 000 users.

But their most important App developed to date in connection with COVID-19 is the Sulhnu App– a contactless visitors’ tracking app that helps citizens to keep track of their movements and their visitors which eventually aid the task of contact tracing when needed.

The App is placed at every shop entry, restaurants and public places.

This App can be downloaded from Google PlayStore and AppStore.

One registers with a phone number. One simply prints out the QR Code and pastes it at the entry of houses, shops, offices and vehicles.

This is an innovative app that allows easy tracking of individuals without any contact.