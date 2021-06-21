Tripura: CM Biplab Deb Kicks Off Special Vaccination Drive For 18-44 Age Group

-Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on June 21 inaugurated a two-day state-level special COVID-19 vaccination drive at IMA House in Agartala.

A total of 1,342 camps have been set up for two days across the state to provide vaccination to individuals within the 18-44 year age group.

“An estimated 6.12 lakh people in this age group is expected to be vaccinated by the end of June 2021,” informed NHM Tripura Mission Director Dr Siddharth Shiv Jaiswal to this correspondent.

Terming the day as ‘historic’, Chief Minister Deb in his address at the inaugural ceremony said, “The fight against COVID-19 is incomplete without vaccination. After the detection of COVID-19 in the state, vaccination began with a short span of time.”

“During the first wave, our country was not ready. There was less equipment. And to contain the spread of this deadly virus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced lockdown, Junta Curfew and then the process of unlocking began gradually,” Deb added.

Deb said that the Prime Minister has taken the necessary steps to prevent the spread of the virus.

The chief minister also informed that the state government has announced packages for the poor which include providing a social pension of two months, rice till November and other food packets and Rs 1000 as financial relief.

“Nearly 90 per cent of the population above 45 years has been vaccinated,” Deb added.