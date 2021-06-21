Tripura: Opposition Leader Manik Sarkar Condemns Lynching Of Three Youths, Demands High-Level Inquiry

-Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar, who is also the leader of opposition in the state Assembly, called for a high-level inquiry into the lynching of three youths in the state on June 20.

“The mob-lynching incident of three youths on Sunday is inhumane and it is against the law and judiciary. The incident should be thoroughly probed,” Sarkar said in a statement to the media.

It may be mentioned here that on June 20 morning, the three youths- Zayed Hussein (28), Bilal Miah (30) and Saiful Islam (18)- suspected of ‘smuggling’ cattle were allegedly lynched in Tripura’s Khowai district.

The villagers of Namanjoypara found the trio fleeing with five animals in a vehicle on the morning of the incident and their vehicle was later stopped by a mob at Uttar Maharanipur, 10 kilometres away.

The mob thrashed Zayed and Billal, while Saiful managed to flee. However, he was caught at Mungiakami.

The beaten-up trio was later taken to local primary health centres and later to Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital at Agartala, where they were declared dead on arrival.

Two separate cases – for cattle smuggling and mob lynching – were filed with Champahower and Kayanpur police stations.

The police have arrested no one so far.

“Those who have been killed the youths should be handed over to the police. No one has the right to kill anyone. If the victims appeared to be criminals, the mob should have handed them over to the police,” Sarkar further said.

“The manner in which the mob took law in their hands and thrashed the trio is an unforgivable offence and in no way can a civilised society accept it,” the former CM added.