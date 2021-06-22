Arunachal Pradesh: “We Aren’t Resting As Long As Student’s Learning Outcome Improves”, CM Pema Khandu

NET Web Desk

To completely overhaul the education scenario of Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khadu in a meeting with Education Minister Taba Tedir and senior officials of the education dept. approved the roadmap of ambitious ‘Mission Sikhsa’ Plan in Itanagar today.

Mission Siksha is a comprehensive roadmap to address issues in govt. schools like infrastructure, curriculum, evaluation, posting & transfer of teachers, etc. The plan aims to incorporate technology to intervene and fill the lacunas currently crippling the education scenario in the state. Mission Shiksha is an attempt to uplift the languishing status of education in the state.

Mission Shiksha shall also focus on the much neglected psychological aspect of the education system as well. Its vision is to ‘provide good quality education to the students in an improved educational environment and uplifting the morale of teachers’.

To start with, CM Khandu suggested the identification of one school with high enrollment in each assembly constituency and completely overhauling it with technological and digital interventions.

“After the district administrations identify one school each in the 60 assembly constituencies, a technical team from the education department will physically visit and assess these schools and recommend what interventions are required,” he said.

The Chief Minister also recommended that the entire state be divided into three zones – East, West, and Central – each is assigned to an independent agency to study and layout parameters and evaluate the performance of teachers as well as students as per the PGI.

He directed the education department to bring the concept of Mission Shiksha to a practical mode and submit to the government in the next meeting what and how it would implement the mission in a time-bound manner in detail.

The roadmap focuses on early childhood care and education, live classes through a two-way system using VSATs, construction of teachers quarters, closing down of zero enrollment schools (so far 372 such schools have been closed down), concentrate on high enrollment schools, evaluation of the performance of both teachers and students, one-to-one yearly training of teachers, strengthening of DIETs and SCERTs, etc.

It also envisages making the digital and transparent transfer and posting of teachers through a software-based system, which is in the making and supposed to be ready within the next few months.

Education Minister Taba Tedir, the Chief Secretary, Commissioner to CM, Secretary Education, and other top officials of the education department were present in the meeting.