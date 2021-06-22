Locals Of Imphal East Ask Authorities To Act Against Misuse Of Licensed Firearms

-By NET Web Desk

On Monday, June 21, locals of Khurai Ningthoubung Leikai, Imphal East staged a protest demanding strict action against two brothers for opening fire at a 13-yr-old boy.

Huidrom Inaobi Devi, the victim’s mother, accused Yumkham Ibomcha, a teacher of Ananda Singh Higher Secondary School of physically abusing her son on June 18 night.

“The victim fled away by pushing Ibomcha, who then handed the loaded pistol to his brother Yumkaibam Naobi alias Penao, a VDF personnel, to shoot the kid. With the gun, Naobi chased the boy and fired some rounds. Fortunately, the boy did not sustain any bullet injury.” – Huidrom added.

As per the Imphal Express report, a complaint had been lodged at the Porompat police station and to the MLA of Khurai assembly constituency against the two accused.

Inaobi further added, till now no step has been taken by the officials.

The protesters urged the state government to look into the matter and penalize the accused at the earliest.

Meanwhile, a protestor questioned the inaction of the authorities against the two accused of misusing such a weapon.