Massive Munition Reserve Recovered in Mizoram

On June 21, Monday, Assam Rifles, following up on a tipoff, recovered scores of munitions in Farkawn road, track junction area, Mizoram. The Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles, under the aegis of Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) stumbled upon on of the bigger reserves of explosives in recent times.

A huge cache of arms filled with detonators, fuses, and explosives was recoverd from an armoury like room. The arms haul included

(a) 6x cartoons of special detonator –totalling 3000

(b) 37 packets of detonator total- 925 electric detonators

(c) 4 x boxes of safety fuze – total 2000 mtrs

(d) 63 sacks of explosives substance. Each sack containing 10 packets each of

2.08 kgs of Class II CAT -ZZ explosive powder -Total 1.3104 tons

FIR has been lodged and the recovered items along with the two apprehended individuals have been handed over to Dungtalang Police Station.