Meghalaya Govt. Looks To Regulate Coal Mining In The Sate

The Meghalaya Government is looking to streamline coal mining operations in the state. This comes in the wake of the recent mining tragedy. Incidentally, this is not the first time workers have lost their lives to the gaping holes in Meghalaya’s mining policy.

The Meghalaya Government’s Mining Department is now pushing for the adoption of scientific methodologies while mining coal, under the provisions of Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.

A revamped system for processing applications, facilitating prospecting operations, and granting mining leases is being worked upon.

Scientific coal mining will remove unapproved and harmful methods for coal mining. It shall encourage the proprietors to adopt modern technology in mining coal reducing risks to human life during the mining operations.

According to a Shillong Times report, an official asserted that the work being done will lead to the commencement of legal coal mining following the orders from the Supreme Court.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had earlier imposed a ban on illegal coal mining projects in the state. But imposing a ban on rat-hole mining has seen a rise in clandestine and illegal mining in the state.