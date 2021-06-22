Myanmar Junta Chief, Min Aung Hlaing Reaches Russia For International Conference

On Sunday, June 20, Myanmar junta leader, Min Aung Hlaing reached Moscow, Russia to attend an international security conference.

He was received by the Russian Ambassador to Myanmar at Moscow Airport.

The Conference is expected to be held from June 22-24.

Organized by the Russian defense ministry, Min Aung will meet the senior officials of the Russian military and the government.

This is the military junta chief’s second visit abroad after the February 1 coup. His first visit was to Indonesia in April 2021 to meet leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Military on February 1, 2021, had declared a year-long state of emergency. The coup began following a general election of Ms. Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD).

Ms. Suu Kyi since then, has been detained and put in an unknown location. She is facing charges of violating the country’s official secrets act, corruption possessing illegal walkie-talkies, and publishing information, possessing fear.

Recently, the United Nations General Assembly formally condemned the coup and deposing of a democratically elected govt.