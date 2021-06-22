Tripura Police Intercept Consignments Of Cannabis and Illegal Liqour; Arrest Four

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

In a major operation against the smuggling of contrabands Tripura police along and their counterparts in Assam seized a huge amount of cannabis, illegal foreign liquors meant for Tripura and arresting four involved.

In one operation a large police force led by Kumarghat SDPO Gamanjoy Reang and SI Sanesh Debbarma Pecharthal Police Station lay in wait at Agartala National Highway on a tip-off on the transport of cannabis.

When the vehicle reached Pecharthal, the police team searched and seized 173 kg of dried cannabis which was kept in 29 packets hidden at the rear side of the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle, Rana Oriya, 20, was arrested along with the handyman Ashish Bishai, 19. The two arrested youths are being detained at Pechartal police station and are being interrogated. According to police sources, a case under the NDPS section registered against the detainees at Pechartal police station.

In another case the Assam Police on Sunday night seized a huge amount of illegal foreign liquor from a truck at Assam-Tripura inter-state border. The vehicle driven by Bullet Debbarma (23), a resident of Unakoti was carrying 150 cartons from Guwahati to Kailashahar in Tripura.

The police in a routine search uncovered the illegal liquor whose market value is around Rs 2.70 lakh. The driver was immediately arrested and produded in court.

In another operation, Dharmanagar police conducted a raid at the Sanjay Colony Police raided a house and arrested a young man with brown sugar. Police recovered 55 containers of brown sugar of Rs 15 thousand. Police also arrested a young man named Prasenjit Mahishya Das and took him to the police station.