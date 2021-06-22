UP’s Chandauli Scores High In Development By Exporting Black Rice Of Manipur

-NET Web Desk

Chandauli, popularly known as the ‘rice bowl’ of Eastern Uttar Pradesh has been ranked second by an UNDP report for production of Black Rice – a glutinous and nutritious variety of rice grain.

Black Rice is endemic to Manipur and is widely cultivated in the Northeastern state. However, given the increasing demand for the product in the global markets, the district administration of Chandauli promoted the product among a small group of 300 farmers. According to district officials interviewed, per kg of the product is priced at approximately INR 200, which is double that of normal rice sold in the local markets.

Its cultivation started in 2018, after the major push by the state government and marketing it as ‘Vindhya black rice’. It district administration promoted black rice farming under various schemes, such as ‘One District-One Product’ and ‘Export Policy 2020-25.

The United Nations Development Program has also commended the district administration for encouraging farmers to take up black rice farming in the path to economic empowerment. In its appraisal report of the Aspirational Districts Program of the Indian Govt. it has highly praised the production and export of the exotic black rice keeping in mind the demands in the international market paving way for a profitable farming practice. It ranked Chandauli 2nd among the 117 aspirational districts.

The black rice produced in Chandauli is now being exported to Australia and New Zealand.