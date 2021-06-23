Arunachal CM Pema Khandu Inaugurates Two New Oxygen Plants

NET Web Desk

Chief Minister Pema Khandu today inaugurated two oxygen plants – one with 600 LPM capacity at TRIHMS, Nahrlagun and another with 500 LPM capacity at the Covid Hospital (DCH) Chimpu – in presence of Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Health Minister Alo Libang, legislators Techi Kaso, and Goruk Pordung, Mayor Tame Phassang and officials of the state Health Department.

Speaking at TRIHMS, Khandu on behalf of the people of the state thanked UNDP for donating the plants. The third plant of 300 LPM capacity, also donated by UNDP, he said, is under installation at the Bakin Pertin General Hospital Pasighat and will be functional soon.

Khandu informed that another 1000 LPM Oxygen Generator will be installed at TRIHMS soon by DRDO.

“To meet any measure of demand, Oxygen support has been provided to all district hospitals, dedicated covid hospitals, and dedicated covid health centers. This is also being extended to CHCs and select PHCs and as standby to some Covid Care Centres (CCCs) to achieve our target of making available 1000 oxygen-beds by July end. From 164 oxygen beds as of May 2, we today have 815 beds,” he said.

As of date, 9 PSA oxygen generation plants are operational – one each of 100 LPM capacity at Aalo, Seppa, Tezu, Tawang, Yingkiong, and Ziro. Further 5 UNICEF supported PSA plants are in advanced stages of being commissioned and are expected to be operational before 15 July 2021

Khandu said that the state government’s focus to develop health infrastructure to deal with the pandemic resulted in the establishment of 63 Covid Care Centres; 35 Dedicated Covid Health Centres; 2 Dedicated Covid Hospitals at Chimpu and Pasighat with 33 ICU beds to medically manage and provide treatment for all categories of patients.

“From no Labs capable of testing for SARS-CoV-2, we now have 2 Rt-PCR Labs, one each at BPGH, Pasighat, and TRIHMS and True-Nat Labs in all Districts. And for mild home isolation cases we are providing medical kits and regularly being monitored by 73 Rapid Response Teams constituted for the purpose,” he informed.

Lauding the healthcare workers, Khandu credited them for the state’s daily COVID test average stands at 3,286 per million of population, as against the WHO recommended daily test per million population of 140. He said an average of 5,700 daily tests is being conducted currently.

“In the last two weeks from 10th June 2021 onwards, we have witnessed a 13 % decrease in overall weekly new COVID-19 cases, and in the preceding one week, around 300 COVID-19 cases have recovered daily from the disease, at an average, bringing our recovery rate to 91.6%,” he informed.