Arunachal Pradesh: Laptops Distributed Among RGU Teaching And Non-Teaching Staffers

-By Nancy Zangmu, NET Correspondent, Arunachal Pradesh

The Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) June 23 Tuesday, in keeping with the shift from traditional classroom teaching and administrative paperwork to a digitised system, disbursed laptop computers to all teaching and non-teaching staff

The coronavirus pandemic has forced most academic and its allied activities shift online, right from teaching to evaluation thus making computers essential teaching aids.

The laptops were distributed to the representative members of the university fraternity at a ceremony in the smart theatre of RGU’s department of computer science and engineering.

RGU registrar NT Rikam said the decision to distribute laptops was a step toward creating the best work atmosphere on the campus.

He also underlined other welfare measures the university has undertaken from time to time, such as providing financial aid of Rs 1,000 to all its 800-plus employees for procurement of masks and sanitisers during the pandemic period.

RGU vice-chancellor Saket Kushwaha, who gave away the laptops to a selected few in adherence to the Covid-19 norms, said that Rs 1,500 was disbursed to all faculty members to cover the usage of data.

He hoped the laptop and related support will inspire all to work harder to achieve higher academic pursuits.

A total of 200 laptops were distributed on the day under the supervision of ICT joint director T D Megeji.

Pro-vice-chancellor Amitava Mitra, Dean of Faculty of Social Science Tana Showren, and Dean of Faculty of Environmental Sciences Nandini Chakrabarty also spoke on the occasion.