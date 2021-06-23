CAA Protests: Akhil Gogoi Acquitted In An NIA Case Registered Against Him At Chabua

By NET Web Desk

On Tuesday, June 22, a special NIA court has acquitted the Assam MLA in one of the two cases filed against him.

The cases are filed against him under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Akhil Gogoi was slapped with a total of 2 NIA cases, filed against him by the agency at Chabua Police Station in Dibrugarh and the other at Chandmari Police Station in Guwahati.

Akhil Gogoi has been detained since his alleged involvement in the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the state in December 2019.

Free from the Chabua case Aklhil Gogoi shall remain incarcerated as proceedings against him as the proceedings of the Chandmari case are still ongoing. And Gogoi has not been granted bail as well.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Akhil is charged with criminal conspiracy, sedition, promoting enmity between groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., assertions against national integrity, and support to terrorist organizations, etc.