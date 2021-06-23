Covid 2nd Wave Peak Over In Nagaland, Claims State’s CS

By NET Web Desk

On Tuesday, June 22, during a press briefing, Chief Secretary of Nagaland, Shri. J. Alam asserted that the positivity rate is in decline in the state.

He informed that the second wave of COVID-19 has crossed its apex numbers. However, the state is still not out of the woods and the govt is closely monitoring the situation.

“We feel we have passed the peak of the second wave and the positivity rate is declining. Of course, we are not out of the woods yet and hence we’re closely monitoring the situation.” – Alam said.

According to a Nagaland Post report, he also appreciated the commendable job initiative of the private hospitals, District Task Forces (DTFs), Healthcare Workers, NGOs, faith-based organizations, and the public for their immense cooperation.

Alam defined vaccination to be the most effective weapon, thereby urging the citizens to step forward and inoculate themselves.

More than 600 vaccination sites have been opened up in Nagaland. The state has earlier set a target to inoculate 13 lakh individuals. While 4 lakh have already been vaccinated.

Sufficient availability of oxygen-supported beds and ICU beds have been ensured, informed Chief Secretary Alam

As of Tuesday, June 22, the positivity rate in the state was 8.3%.