EU Slaps New Sanctions Against Myanmar

-NET Web Desk

The European Union (EU) imposed new sanctions on top officials in Myanmar’s ruling military junta and criticized the officials for “undermining democracy and the rule of law, and for serious human rights violations.”

They imposed travel bans and asset freezes on eight high-rank officials and also targeted four “economic entities” tied to the Myanmar military to hurry the military financially

In a statement given by the EU, they made it clear that the actions on gems and timber sectors are imposed to restrict the military’s ability to profit from the state’s natural resources. Including a state-owned pearl firm and a timber company the UK has also added three Myanmar economic entities to its sanctions list on Monday

On Monday ahead of an international security conference in Moscow, Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing met the Russian National Security Council chief Nikolai Petrushev. It was Min Aung Hlaing’s second journey abroad since he became Myanmar’s leader.

Issues of terrorism, regional security, and foreign interference in Myanmar’s affairs were discussed in the meeting. According to a council statement “They reaffirmed their desire to further strengthen bilateral cooperation”.

After the power toll and military coup in Myanmar, the military has engaged in a controversial crackdown on protesters. In the past months, over 860 people have been killed by security forces and more than 4,500 jailed by the military, says a prominent rights group in the region