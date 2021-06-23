FlyBig To Start Flights Between Guwahati & Agartala From June 25

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 23, 2021: Flybig Airlines is starting its direct flight service from Guwahati and Dibrugarh in Assam to Agartala in Tripura from Friday onwards as part of the Centre’s regional connectivity scheme UDAN.

An official of the Airport Authority of India (AAI) at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport, Agartala told this correspondent “Flybig Airlines will start its flight operations on 25 June 2021 from Guwahati- Agartala, Agartala – Dibrugarh (RCS route), Dibrugarh- Agartala (RCS route) and Agartala- Guwahati”.

“The flight will operate three days a week (Monday, Wednesday, and Friday). This announcement comes at a time when the second wave of COVID-19 has impacted the Aviation industry badly and will be booster for other Airlines to start expanding their restricted operations”, said the official.

This will also improve connectivity between Agartala and other Northeastern states.

It is worthy to mention here that the regional connectivity scheme (RCS) under UDAAN will provide flight fares lower than the normal routes.

Ticket sales have already begun online and passengers can start availing themselves of the opportunities provided under RCS( Regional Connectivity Scheme) routes.