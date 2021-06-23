Jodhpur : Netizens Slam BSF Jawans Performing Yoga On Camel’s Back

By NET Web Desk

On June 21, India observed the 7th International Yoga Day, an occasion to practice and communicate the significance of Yoga – an ancient practice to interconnect the mind, soul, and body.

Several pictures from abroad, defence personnel, film fraternities, political figures, citizens doing various yogasanas went viral.

However some visuals of Yoga Day are getting not-so-great reviews.

This video shows camels lying down on the ground while the BSF jawans are seen performing yoga on their backs.

Citizens are now asking the government authorities to take strict action and stop such gimmicks from happening in the future.

Om Thanvi, a Twitter user – first shared the picture of the incident.

“Ruthless Yoga! Doing yoga on the back of a camel by tying the feet and laying it on the floor like a carpet is not Yoga, it is cruelty.” – Thanvi tweeted.