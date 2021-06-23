Mizoram To Award Rs 25 Lakhs To Hockey Sensation Lalremsiami

By Ezrela Daldia Fanai

Mizoram Sports Minister Robert Romawia informed that hockey sensation Lalremsiami who is selected in the Tokyo Olympics India Women Hockey squad shall be awarded Rs 25 lakhs.

Lalremsiami is the first women hockey player from India to have won the prestigious FIH Rising Star of the Year has been selected to play for the Indian Hockey team at the Tokyo Olympics.

State Sports Minister Robert Romawia Royte applauded Lalremsiami for being the first Mizo to play in the Olympics after 25 years and he stated that the State’s Sports & Youth Services Department will award her an amount of Rs. 25 lakhs.

The first installment of Rs 10 lakhs will be awarded by Chief Minister Zoramthanga to Lalremsiami’s mother on June 24, 2021, at a tea party at CM’s Conference Hall.

The second installment of Rs. 15 lakhs will be awarded to Lalremsiami after returning from the Olympic Games.

The Minister conveyed his best wishes to Lalremsiami, saying that the whole state shall be looking forward to her winning an Olympics medal for the Nation.