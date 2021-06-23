Sikkim’s New District To Become a Transportation Hub

NET Web Desk

The Himalayan state will be getting a new district – Pakyong. It will be formed after the bifurcation of East Sikkim and will comprise three sub-divisions of the present East Sikkim.

Pakyong will become the fifth district of the state, covering a landmass of 404 sqm. It will also include Greenfield Airport, the upcoming Majhitar Railway Station, and four National Highways including NH-10, NH-717A, NH-717B, and Rolep-Menla National Highway.

Namcheybong MLA Em Prasad Sharma is heading the district formation committee for the conversion of the three subdivisions into Pakyong district

The Sikkim Legislative Assembly, during its budget session on June 14 and 15 passed the resolution for the creation of two new districts, Soreng and Pakyong.

Along with a population of 74,583 people as per the 2011 census, the new district will also have five Assembly constituencies namely West Pendam, Rhenock, Chujachen, Gnathang-Machong, and Namcheybong, 11 revenue circles, two ADC circles, 27 BDO blocks, and Gram Panchayat units.

As of now, the proposed district has Rangpo Nagar Panchayat and Singtam District Hospital as the only municipality and hospital respectively.