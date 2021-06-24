Arunachal Pradesh Constitutes “Core Group of Experts on COVID-19 Surveillance & Containment” to Prepare for 3rd Wave

By NET Web Desk

As the threat of the 3rd wave of Covid-19 looms large, Arunachal Pradesh govt. has set up an expert committee to monitor the situation and prepare for it.

CM Pema Khandu while speaking in an inauguration program of the oxygen plants donated by the UNDP at TRHIMS Naharlagun informed that the state government has constituted a “Core Group of Experts on COVID-19 Surveillance & Containment” for assessment, preparedness, and management measures related to possible subsequent surges of COVID-19.

The state has also made preparations to tackle any health emergency that might arise due to upcoming surges in the number of covid positive cases.

CM Khandu also said pediatricians will be extensively consulted and included in the process as it is speculated that the third-wave may infect people below 18 years. He further informed that 60 CHCs in each assembly constituency, identified in consultation with local MLAs, will be equipped with Indian Public Health Standards basic medical equipment of different types.